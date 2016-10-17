NBC News fires Billy Bush after lewd Donald Trump tape airs

0:37 Firefighters battle blaze in Spanaway house Pause

1:32 Pete Carroll on Michael Bennett's knee, value of win over ATL

5:23 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling recap Richard Sherman outburst, Seattle's 26-24 win over Atlanta

2:56 Richard Sherman on why he blew up at Seahawks' sideline

3:03 Earl Thomas on "Angels in the Outfield" play leading to Seahawks win

3:34 Pete Carroll: Seahawks came back "when we needed to"

2:38 Russell Wilson after Seahawks rally past Atlanta

2:11 Tacoma students perfect the art of the deal in China

1:17 Storm rolls through Tacoma with little incident

2:06 Ballet dancer Ashley Fox heads to the Bolshoi Academy