10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:
1. CLINTON AND TRUMP MEET FOR LAST DEBATE
The Republican gets one of his last chances swing a presidential race that appears to be slipping away.
2. WHAT INDIANA'S ELECTION CHIEF NOW SAYS ABOUT VOTER FRAUD
Many of the thousands of altered registration forms she flagged for potential voter fraud might just be the typical practice of residents rushing to correct their names or birth dates ahead of Election Day.
3. WHERE PEOPLE ROSE UP AGAINST IS
In a northern Iraq village, residents say they killed Islamic State group militants just before Iraqi troops moved into the town in their march toward the city of Mosul.
4. HOW LONG THE BATTLE FOR MOSUL COULD LAST
The commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East says the fight against an opponent that had more than two years to prepare its defenses could take months.
5. CLEVELAND ROCKS AS INDIANS ADVANCE TO WORLD SERIES
The team gets past Toronto and is one step closer to ending a title drought that dates to 1948, baseball's second-longest.
6. WHY ASSANGE IS AT ODDS WITH ECUADOR
The WikiLeaks founder finds himself in conflict with his protectors as the group's latest dump targeting Clinton runs afoul of the South American nation's goal of warming up to Washington.
7. WHICH NBA STAR WAS CLEARED IN COURT
Derrick Rose, in a lawsuit that accused him and two friends of gang raping his ex-girlfriend when she was incapacitated from drugs or alcohol.
8. WELLS FARGO BANK UNDER CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION IN CALIFORNIA
California's attorney general is investigating whether the San Francisco-based Wells Fargo bank committed false impersonation and identity theft in a sales practices scandal.
9. EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY LOSES CONTACT WITH MARS PROBE
Signs are "not good" for Schiaparelli, which was meant to test technology for a future European robotic mission to Mars and part of a larger international mission to hunt for life on the planet.
10. RECORD LABEL CO-FOUNDER WHO HELPED LAUNCH ROCK AND ELECTRIC BLUES DIES
Chess Records co-founder Phil Chess has died at 95. With brother Leonard, he shaped pop music by releasing early works by Chuck Berry, Howlin' Wolf, Muddy Waters, Etta James and Ike Turner.
Comments