The Latest: Singer Katy Perry knocks on doors for Clinton

The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times EDT):
9:20 p.m.
Singer Katy Perry is rallying students at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas for Hillary Clinton on the first day of early voting in Nevada.
Perry surprised students Saturday afternoon when she knocked on the doors of their dorm rooms wearing a T-shirt that read "Nasty Woman." That's a phrase Donald Trump uttered at Wednesday's debate with Clinton.
Perry headlined a short outdoor rally on campus along with Nevada Democratic Senate hopeful Catherine Cortez Masto, but Perry didn't perform any of her songs.
Perry campaigned in Las Vegas for President Barack Obama in 2012 wearing a dress decorated like a ballot.
---
8:55 p.m.
Huge crowds at a Cleveland arena and an outdoor rally in Virginia Beach greeted Donald Trump as he visited the battleground states of Ohio and Virginia.
Trump's claim that the system is "rigged" was a prominent feature of all his speeches on Saturday.
Speaking in the evening at the I-X Center in Cleveland, the Republican presidential nominee alleged that the election could be influenced by widespread voter fraud.
Election officials and academics who study elections insist he is wrong.
Trump is painting the election as a choice between change and more of the same under rival Hillary Clinton.
Trump found another receptive audience for his promise to "drain the swamp" in Washington when he visited Regent University in Virginia Beach earlier in the day. He began the day in another battleground, Pennsylvania, with a speech at Gettysburg.
---
8:45 p.m.
Hillary Clinton says that after three debates she "doesn't even think about responding" to Donald Trump any more.
Speaking to reporters on her plane in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Clinton said that she was "going to let the American people decide what he offers and what we offer."
She continued: "He can say whatever he wants to. He can run his campaign however he wants to. He can go off on tangents. He can go to Gettysburg and say he's going to sue women who've made accusations against him."
Clinton says she'll talk about what the next president should do and hopes voters make their choice based on that.
---
6:15 p.m.
Hillary Clinton has a message for Donald Trump supporters in Pennsylvania.
Speaking in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Clinton told her supporters that they should tell Trump backers she understands they need a president who cares about them and will listen to them. She says: "I want to be their president."
Clinton says "anger is not a plan," in a nod to the frustrations of many who have swung behind Trump. She says she would deal with their "legitimate concerns" as president.
Clinton is also focusing on getting Democrats elected to Congress. She went after GOP Sen. Pat Toomey, saying he's refused to stand up to Trump. The incumbent senator is being challenged by Democrat Katie McGinty.
---
2:45 p.m.
Donald Trump's running mate is getting a warm welcome in small-town Ohio.
Mike Pence delighted thousands Saturday at the Circleville Pumpkin Show. He walked the streets, greeted supporters and climbed atop a flatbed trailer to examine prize-winning 1,500-pound pumpkins.
It was among several unannounced stops for Pence before his evening rally with Trump in Cleveland.
Circleville is reliable Republican territory. Mitt Romney won 58 percent in surrounding Pickaway County four years ago. Trump is trying to maximize his advantage outside Ohio's largest cities in hopes of flipping a state President Barack Obama won twice.
---
2:30 p.m.
Hillary Clinton's campaign says Donald Trump has given the country an unvarnished look at what a Trump presidency might look like.
Trump's advisers billed his Saturday speech in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, as a preview of the agenda for his first 100 days in office. But the GOP nominee went after the women who've accused him of sexual assault or other inappropriate behavior. He's threatening to sue them and he accuses Democrats of orchestrating the allegations.
Clinton spokeswoman Christina Reynolds says Trump's "new policy was to promise political and legal retribution against the women who have accused him of groping them."
---
2 p.m.
Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine is voicing optimism that a Democratic White House could work with Republicans, despite the divisiveness of the campaign.
He tells The Associated Press that he and Hillary Clinton have not been running a broad-brush race against Republicans, but rather against the nominee, Donald Trump.
He also predicts the Democratic ticket will get a lot of Republican votes, and that will help bring the country together if Clinton becomes president.
---
1:45 p.m.
By most accounts, Hillary Clinton bested Donald Trump in three debates. She leads in many preference polls of battleground states across the country.
And barring a significant shift in the next two weeks, she is in a strong position to become the first woman elected president.
But Clinton will probably end the campaign still struggling to change the minds of millions of Americans who don't think well of her.
While many Americans see her as better prepared to be commander in chief than Trump, she's consistently viewed unfavorably by more than half of potential voters. Most also consider her dishonest.
Clinton's advisers spent months trying to overhaul that perception. But as Clinton starts making her closing argument to voters, her advisers appear to have come to terms with that unfulfilled mission.
---
1:15 p.m.
Donald Trump is taking a quick tour of the Gettysburg National Military Park after delivering a speech near the historic Civil War site.
Trump was greeted by park visitors and spent time speaking with a park ranger. He was joined by campaign staff as well as former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
The visit follows Trump's speech laying out policies he'd seek to enact during his first 100 days as president.
---
12:45 p.m.
Donald Trump is laying out a 100-day plan he says will guide him if he makes it to the White House in 2017.
In the symbolic setting of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the Republican nominee on Saturday summarized the policy proposals he's introduced over the course of the campaign.
Trump says he'll clean up corruption by pushing for new congressional term limits and by increasing restrictions on lobbying by former government officials.
He says that he'll deport without delay immigrants who are imprisoned for violent crimes. And he says he will cancel visas for countries that refuse to take such people back.
---
12:40 p.m.
Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine has hired a transition director to help him prepare to take office should he and running mate Hillary Clinton win the election.
Kaine tells The Associated Press he's tasked Wayne Turnage to help with transition planning.
Turnage was Kaine's chief of staff when Kaine was governor of Virginia. Turnage now is director of the District of Columbia's Department of Health Care Finance.
Kaine says he asked Turnage to help because in recent weeks, "the prospect of winning is such that we better start doing some thinking about practicalities."
---
12:30 p.m.
Donald Trump is threatening to sue all of the women who have come forward in recent days accusing him of groping and sexual assault.
Trump says in a speech intended to make his closing argument to voters that the women are "liars" attempting to undermine his campaign. And he says all will be sued once the election is over.
Trump spoke in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on Saturday to lay out his earliest priorities should he become president.
He's continuing to make the case that the election is rigged against him, and complains that "corrupt" media are fabricating stories to make him look "as bad and dangerous as possible."
---
Noon
Mike Pence is delivering the hard sell on Donald Trump to conservative Christians in presidential battleground Ohio.
The Republican vice presidential hopeful told a Faith and Freedom Coalition gathering in Circleville that Trump is the right man to pick Supreme Court justices. He emphasized that Trump supports overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
Pence says Democrat Hillary Clinton would empower more "unelected judges" to use "unaccountable power" to make "unconstitutional decisions."
The Indiana governor also says Trump would roll back a longstanding federal ban on churches engaging in explicit political activity, including endorsing candidates.
Some polls suggest Trump is falling short of GOP presidential nominees' usual performance among white evangelicals. Pence told his listeners they would be "the difference makers in Ohio and all across America."
---
11:15 a.m.
Evangelical leader Ralph Reed says the political arm of his Faith and Freedom Coalition is engaged in an unprecedented outreach to conservative Christians in presidential battlegrounds.
Reed told a gathering Saturday at Crossroads Church in Circleville, Ohio, that coalition volunteers already have knocked on 772,000 doors in 10 states. He says a digital campaign has placed 32 million online ads on the devices of voters.
Reed told the audience to pray before the election "like it all depends on God" but "work like it all depends on you."
Reed was speaking at an event headlined by GOP vice presidential candidate Mike Pence. The Indiana governor is a favorite of evangelicals and sought to reassure them about GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.
---
10:20 a.m.
Early voting is surging less than three weeks before Election Day.
As of Saturday, more than 5.3 million votes have been cast, far ahead of the pace at this time in 2012.
Balloting is underway in 34 out of 37 early-voting states, both in person and by mail.
Hillary Clinton so far appears be showing strength in pivotal states such as North Carolina and Florida. Donald Trump has shown promise in Iowa and Ohio.
In all, more than 46 million people are expected to vote before Election Day — or as much as 40 percent of all votes cast.
---
9:50 a.m.
A new GOP ad in the Missouri Senate race acknowledges that Hillary Clinton is likely to be president and warns against sending a Democratic senator to join her.
It's the latest example of an ad strategy that Republicans have begun employing as Donald Trump's defeat looks increasingly likely.
Here's the message: Elect Republicans to be a "check and balance" against Clinton.
The ad backing GOP Sen. Roy Blunt is by from the Senate Leadership Fund. It's a well-funded Senate campaign committee run by allies of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
The ads shows the Democratic candidate in Missouri, Jason Kander, morphing into Clinton and claims the two are identical on issues including immigration and liberal Supreme Court justices.
The narrator says: "One Hillary in Washington would be bad enough, reject Jason Kander."
---
9:35 a.m.
Mike Pence is praising agriculture as an economic and cultural pillar of the United States.
The GOP vice presidential nominee is appearing at the Future Farmers of America convention in Indianapolis.
Pence — Indiana's governor — was speaking in his official capacity and didn't mention running mate Donald Trump.
Pence received an enthusiastic ovation from 10,000 high school students when he mentioned "the extraordinary opportunity my little family has today" on "a national ticket."
Pence noted that U.S. agriculture and related enterprises employ 21 million people.
According to federal data, that includes about 740,000 crop laborers who are immigrants working in the U.S. illegally. Those workers and their employers could be affected by Trump's immigration proposals.
---
9 a.m.
Look for Donald Trump to lay out his to-do list for the first 100 days of a Trump administration.
The Republican presidential nominee is set to give what's being billed as a major speech on Saturday morning in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Trump is trying to shift attention back to his priorities after weeks of campaign controversy.
Aides say the address is a first glimpse at the closing argument he'll being making in the final two weeks of the race.
---
8:30 a.m.
Hillary Clinton's campaign says four people have been examined by medical personnel after a white powdery substance arrived in an envelope at a New York campaign office — and no health issues have been reported.
Campaign spokesman Glen Caplin says federal and local officials have determined the substance wasn't hazardous.
Police say preliminary tests showed the substance found Friday in an envelope at Clinton's Manhattan office, where mail is received, wasn't harmful. A police spokesman declined to identify what the substance was.
The envelope arrived late Friday afternoon. It was taken to Clinton's Brooklyn headquarters and the 11th floor there was evacuated.
