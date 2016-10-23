Bill Murray accepts humor prize after gentle roast

3:04 Sounders have 'another level of intensity' now, says Real Salt Lake coach.mp4 Pause

6:21 "100 percent," says Sounders' Brad Evans on ridding coach of interim tag

4:24 "At this point, (teams) are a little worried about us," says Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan

1:48 "100 percent, I think he should get the job," Jordan Morris says of Sounders interim coach

3:24 Highlights: Kentlake defense shuts down Mount Rainier for 28-0 4A NPSL win

2:00 WATCH: Lincoln's James Mwaura wins 3A PCL cross country title; Lakes, Stadium win team titles

2:18 Huskies' John Ross talks 41-17 win over Oregon State

2:14 Huskies WR Dante Pettis talks 41-17 win over Oregon State

3:16 Huskies QB Jake Browning talks 41-17 win over Oregon State

1:51 Huskies DC Pete Kwiatkowski talks 41-17 win over Oregon State