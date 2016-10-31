Box office top 20: Bad reviews extinguish 'Inferno'

1:55 Monster killer of Orting mother gets more than 26 years Pause

1:56 Mary Bridge Hospital opens adolescent behavioral health unit in Tacoma

0:17 Blocking crash at South 38th and East McKinley

1:21 Best bagger of the state crowned at Lakewood competition

1:59 "Success is measured in screams"

2:48 South Puget Sound Community College celebrates day of the dead

0:23 Unveiling the statue of Tacoma icon Ivan the gorilla

1:58 Huskies coach Chris Petersen talks Utah, penalties, playcalling and more

5:35 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on what they saw, heard and thought in Seahawks' loss at New Orleans