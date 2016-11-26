Celebrities

November 26, 2016 5:42 PM

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Kellyanne Conway, adviser to President-elect Donald Trump; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

---

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Conway; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio.

---

CBS' "Face the Nation" —Rubio; Jahana Hayes, the Connecticut teacher chosen as National Teacher of the Year; retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully; John Shinholser and Honesty Liller of the McShin Foundation, which fights substance abuse.

---

CNN's "State of the Union" — Sanders; Conway.

