Celebrities

November 27, 2016 5:51 PM

Middle Tennessee beats Evansville to win Music City, 66-55

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

JaCorey Williams scored 25 points and Middle Tennessee wrapped up its second preseason tournament championship in two years with a 66-55 win over Evansville in the third-annual Challenge in Music City Sunday.

Middle Tennessee won the Great Alaska Shootout last season, then won the Conference USA tourney before upsetting No. 2 Michigan State in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

The Blue Raiders clinched the title with their 73-70 overtime win over Toledo Saturday. Evansville lost all three tournament games in Nashville.

Reggie Upshaw contributed 14 points for Middle Tennessee (6-1), which now has won fourth straight win after losing to in-state rival Tennessee State. It was the Blue Raiders second win over Evansville in three meetings.

Ryan Taylor finished with 22 points to lead the Purple Aces (2-4), who play their next five straight at home.

Middle Tennessee now heads to Oxford to play Ole Miss Wednesday.

Related content

Celebrities

Comments

Videos

Russell Wilson on Bucs "obviously" playing better than Seahawks

View more video

Entertainment Videos