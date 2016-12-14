Optimism for San Diego, Oakland lacking at NFL meetings

2:49 Sounders flag flies over the Capitol Pause

2:30 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' 'championship opportunity' to win NFC West

2:03 Nurses rally against MultiCare's Tacoma General Hospital

1:34 CASA Program receives more than 5,000 toys for foster kids in Pierce County

2:32 Sounders celebrate MLS Cup win with fans at rally in Seattle

2:25 DC Kris Richard on what Seahawks' D didn't do in Green Bay, LA's threat

1:51 OC Darrell Bevell: Seahawks' issues at Green Bay in past

2:12 Gov. Jay Inslee proposes education funding plan

1:19 Gig Harbor Lighted Boat Parade emits holiday cheer

2:39 Richard Sherman renews ripping NFL for Thursday games, calls turnaround 'a poopfest'