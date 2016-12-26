Michelle Obama loved fashion and the fashion world loved her

1:59 The Christmas Day service at St. Andrews Episcopal Church Pause

1:23 Jingle Bell Run in Wright Park

2:10 Life-saving gift of a kidney can come from a complete stranger

6:30 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling see potentially lethal issues for Seahawks in playoffs

3:07 Doug Baldwin: Seahawks "need to look at ourselves in the mirror"

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

2:03 Nurses rally against MultiCare's Tacoma General Hospital

4:04 Lorenzo Romar after UW's win over Seattle U