New subway station has public art rarely seen: A gay couple

6:30 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling see potentially lethal issues for Seahawks in playoffs Pause

3:07 Doug Baldwin: Seahawks "need to look at ourselves in the mirror"

1:26 Michael Bennett on getting head-butted by Jets G in Seahawks' win

1:43 Seahawks DE Cliff Avril's reaction to making Pro Bowl: 'Finally'

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

1:59 The Christmas Day service at St. Andrews Episcopal Church

4:04 Lorenzo Romar after UW's win over Seattle U

0:12 Semi rolls over, blocks highway off-ramp

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board