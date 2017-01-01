Philly's Mummers Parade offers new year a lively welcome

2:35 Tacoma brings in 2017 with First Night Pause

1:05 Traffic Q&A: Dangerous spot on Portland Avenue

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

2:19 Coming in 2017: Spectacular views of Puget Sound from elevated bike and pedestrian bridge

1:02 Booming box scares off alleged package thief

1:41 Tacoma man creates "Boom Box" to deter package thieves

1:26 Fire damages Tacoma restaurant

2:14 People are buried 'two, three deep' at Tacoma's pauper cemetery, says funeral director

4:50 A grateful Sheriff John Snaza eager to get back on the beat