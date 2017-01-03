Court film, medical museum receive Indiana history grants

0:47 Flames consume house in Tacoma's North End Pause

2:28 Volunteer driver transports love and care

0:38 Man found dead off road in Lakewood

2:00 Emergency sanctuary will provide safe transition for foster kids

4:31 Death Cafe group allows participants to express their feelings about a subject that's often considered taboo

2:35 Tacoma brings in 2017 with First Night

1:17 A gadget that turns your phone into a microscope

1:23 Jingle Bell Run in Wright Park

3:30 The work of the Tacoma Needle Exchange