Behind the bar, 'the only Oscar at the Golden Globes'

1:35 'Flu epidemic' hits Pierce County hard Pause

2:13 Annie Wright will break tradition, add boys high school

2:03 Message in a bottle tells of Gig Harbor love story

0:38 Man found dead off road in Lakewood

1:59 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' playoff opener: 'Getting close ... the guys can feel it'

1:54 So what exactly is a mule cocktail?

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice