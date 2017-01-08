Celebrities

January 8, 2017 6:02 PM

Partial list of winners at the Golden Globe Awards

The Associated Press

Partial list of winners at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday in Beverly Hills, California:

MOTION PICTURES:

—Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals."

—Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land."

—Original Song, Motion Picture: "City of Stars," "La La Land."

TELEVISION:

— Actor, TV Series, Drama: Billie Bob Thornton, "Goliath."

— TV Series, Musical or Comedy: "Atlanta."

— Actress, TV Series, Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish."

— Limited Series or TV Movie: "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

— Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

— Supporting Actor, TV Series, Limited Series or Movie: Hugh Laurie, "The Night Manager."

