Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his son, ex-wife

1:32 Chihuly's gift of glass brings pride to Tacoma Pause

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

1:42 Mumps prevention at the mall: Keeping kids safe with free vaccine

3:47 Women's March fills the streets Olympia

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:23 Jingle Bell Run in Wright Park

2:19 Coming in 2017: Spectacular views of Puget Sound from elevated bike and pedestrian bridge

1:32 Puyallup mayor says not much has been done with homeless

2:49 Dangerous crossing: Campaign to fix dangerous McCarver Street rail crossing in Tacoma picks up speed