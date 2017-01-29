The Latest: Hundreds in Seattle protests ban on travelers

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary Pause

2:21 Dixon Village is a fitting tribute to original Tacoma civil rights champion

1:49 Mysterious illness killing off seagulls in Tacoma

2:38 The tiny house that's spurred debate in Steilacoom

1:29 Spreading smiles one rock at a time

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton

1:53 School resource officers patrol Tacoma high schools

2:41 Lorenzo Romar recaps 86-75 loss at Arizona State

1:32 Pam Roach asks for microphones to be turned off at county meeting