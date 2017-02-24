Brazil's Carnival begins with parades, parties but no mayor

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary Pause

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

0:55 Problem motel in Lakewood to be demolished

2:36 Kyle Seager on 2017 Mariners

3:25 Roberto Gittens, Foss rally to win district title over North Kitsap

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

1:04 Yelm girls win program's first team title at Mat Classic XXIX

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana