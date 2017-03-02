Star of 'Napoleon Dynamite' movie visits Utah Legislature

The star of 2004 hit movie "Napoleon Dynamite" is telling lawmakers that Utah's film tax incentives are vital to luring productions to the state.
Actor and producer Jon Heder spoke briefly to the state Legislature on Thursday about how the tax credits could help him bring movies to Utah. He wore a "Vote For Pedro" T-shirt in a nod to a memorable shirt his character wore in the film.
The Brigham Young University graduate launched his career with a starring role in the low-budget comedy that follows a charming high school geek. It was filmed in Idaho.
Utah has been offering tax incentives to films for years. Last year, it awarded tax credits to at least three projects, including the drama "Wind River," which received a post-performance tax credit of up to $1.7 million.
