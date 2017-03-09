LOVE sculpture back on display at Indianapolis Museum of Art

Robert Indiana's iconic LOVE sculpture is back on display at the Indianapolis Museum of Art.
The sculpture went on display this week in the museum's Pulliam Family Great Hall. It was removed from the outdoor display for two months of critical conservation treatment because it was starting to corrode from prolonged contact with the outdoors.
WRTV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2mr5MgK ) the iconic sculpture completed in 1970 was one of the first created from Cor-Ten steel and is accepted as the original version of Indiana's LOVE sculptures.
The piece has been on display at the museum since it was acquired in 1975.
