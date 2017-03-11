Celebrities

March 11, 2017 9:53 PM

Murray's big 4th quarter helps Nuggets hold off Kings 105-92

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Jamal Murray scored 11 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Sacramento Kings 105-92 on Saturday night.

Gary Harris had 24 points, Nikola Jokic added 20 points and 14 rebounds and Danilo Gallinari scored 15 as the Nuggets beat the Kings for the second time in six days to even the season series between the teams.

It was also Denver coach Mike Malone's second straight win over his former team after going 0-4 against Sacramento.

More importantly for Denver, the Nuggets increased their lead to two games over Portland for the final playoff spot in the West.

Buddy Hield had 17 points and six rebounds for Sacramento, which lost its eighth straight. The Kings are 1-8 since trading All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans.

