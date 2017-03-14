The Latest: Trump releases tax info ahead of TV report

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line Pause

1:27 1 dead after Fife collision, police say

1:15 Jury finds man guilty for fatal robbery of armored-car guard at Lakewood Walmart

0:35 Two teens charged in Lakewood shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

0:46 Suspect charged in drive-by shooting that killed teen

0:48 Landslide closes portion of Marine View Drive

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

3:16 As Jimmy Graham talks about huge Seahawks night, Russell Wilson yells "Bad man!"