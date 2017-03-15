Trump tweets dig at Snoop Dogg over mock shooting in video

1:40 Stomp Out Tobacco at Clover Creek Elementary School Pause

1:27 1 dead after Fife collision, police say

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

3:16 As Jimmy Graham talks about huge Seahawks night, Russell Wilson yells "Bad man!"

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys