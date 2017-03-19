Newman skips late pit stop, stuns NASCAR field in Phoenix

2:29 Tribe begins housing development at former Canoe Journey site Pause

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

1:23 Jingle Bell Run in Wright Park

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

1:14 Construction on 27th Street West in University Place makes commute difficult

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line