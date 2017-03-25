More than 90 maple syrup producers to open doors to public

More than 90 family-owned sugarhouses around the state will be open to the public this weekend for the state's annual maple open house.
Sugar makers will be offering tours, pancake breakfasts, live music, horse-drawn sleigh rides and sugar-on-snow.
This year's maple weekend also includes Vermont businesses that use maple in their products and on their menus.
The Vermont Maple Sugarmakers' Association has created a Google map http://vermontmaple.org/openhouse showing the location of participating sugarhouses and sugarhouses.
The state is the country's biggest producer of maple syrup, producing just short of 2 million gallons last year, which was a record season.
Comments