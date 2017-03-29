N.W.A., Vin Scully to be preserved by Library of Congress

1:39 'Stinky' septic problem plagues Puyallup trailer park Pause

2:01 Getting 'down and dirty' at the Mud Run

1:48 Tacoma's Cabarellos Club turns 60

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:38 Proposed cuts threaten AmeriCorps program at Mary Lyon Elementary

2:32 Chris Petersen discusses first day of 2017 spring practice