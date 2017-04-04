Man in beating death that touched off scandal is arrested

A former high school basketball star who previously received probation in North Texas for the beating death of another player now has been charged with sexual assault.
Twenty-two-year-old Johnathan Tramaine Turner was arrested last week at Ranger College, the school about 80 miles southwest of Fort Worth that he now attends.
Authorities say a woman was awakened early one morning to Turner having sex with her. The Dallas Morning News reports a criminal complaint also contends Turner threatened the woman if she went to authorities.
He was booked into the Eastland County jail. Jail records don't indicate an attorney who could speak on Turner's behalf.
The investigation into the 2014 beating death of 18-year-old Troy Causey revealed that Dallas school district coaches fabricated student residency documents to get athletes from elsewhere to play there.
