April 5, 2017 5:05 AM

Women's marches against Trump receive award from PEN

By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
NEW YORK

The worldwide women's marches that millions attended the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration are being honored at this year's PEN Literary Gala.

PEN America told The Associated Press on Wednesday that "The Women's March" is the winner of the PEN/Toni and James C. Goodale Freedom of Expression Courage Award. Bob Bland, one of four national co-chairs who helped organize the massive Jan. 21 gathering in Washington, will accept the prize.

The gala will be held April 25 in Manhattan, with other honorees including Stephen Sondheim, the imprisoned Ukranian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov and publishing executive John Sargent.

