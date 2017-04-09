Harry Potter play hopes for magic at Olivier stage awards

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships Pause

3:46 UW signee Michael Porter Jr a state champion in first year at Nathan Hale

2:17 Tacoma's Grand Cinema provides antidote to corporate movie viewing

0:58 Police search for Puyallup car jacking suspect

1:18 Daffodil Festival Queen Marin Sasaki of Orting beams with pride

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

1:46 Chris Petersen speaks after Day 5 of UW spring practice

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis