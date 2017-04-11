Celebrities

Mississippi police department denies taking rapper's jewelry

The Associated Press
BILOXI, Miss.

A Mississippi police department denies that officers took a rapper's jewelry.

Boosie Badazz — formerly known as Lil Boosie — says in a Tuesday video that Biloxi police seized a bag of jewelry on Sunday when they arrested five members of his entourage for assault.

Biloxi Police Lt. Christopher De Back says police found no jewelry. City spokesman Vincent Creel says Biloxi didn't learn of the claim until the video.

a href='https://www.apnews.com/b6d6e90145414db2bbf6f91a7bf7c29b/Pepper-spray,-assault-arrests,-follow-rapper's-shopping-trip'Trouble began/a when a store security guard squirted pepper spray toward Boosie and others.

Three men and two juveniles are charged with assaulting the guard and a Biloxi officer outside the store.

De Back says Boosie didn't participate in the assault.

Police say the assailants left in a van and were arrested a short time later. Police say Boosie wasn't in the van.

The van driver was arrested for stolen gun possession.

