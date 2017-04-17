Celebrities

April 17, 2017 9:44 PM

Founding generation, not just fathers, focus of new museum

By ERRIN HAINES WHACK Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

The new Museum of the American Revolution will give visitors a more inclusive look at the war for the nation's independence.

In addition to the familiar narrative of the founding fathers, the museum seeks to tell the stories of women, enslaved people and Native Americans who helped make up the country's 'founding generation.' The museum opens Wednesday, the 242nd anniversary of the battle at Lexington and Concord, known as the "shot heard 'round the world" that began the Revolutionary War in 1775.

Museum President Michael Quinn says the museum will show visitors that the ideals of the Revolution were aspirational, and that present-day citizens must work to fulfill them. At other points, visitors must confront the contradictions of those ideals, as blacks and women were denied full equality at the end of the war.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wilson High School's Dan Besett named state principal of the year

Wilson High School's Dan Besett named state principal of the year 2:12

Wilson High School's Dan Besett named state principal of the year
Tree trimming backs up traffic on eastbound SR 16 0:26

Tree trimming backs up traffic on eastbound SR 16
Sunrise Easter service in North Tacoma 0:43

Sunrise Easter service in North Tacoma

View More Video

Entertainment Videos