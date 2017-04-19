Celebrities

April 19, 2017 2:18 AM

UK police name suspect in east London nightclub acid attack

The Associated Press
LONDON

Police investigating an acid attack at a London nightclub that left 20 people injured are searching for the boyfriend of a reality TV performer who has urged him to turn himself in.

London police have named Arthur Collins as a suspect wanted for questioning in the case, which left two people seriously injured and needing hospital treatment in special burn units.

The 25-year-old Collins is the boyfriend of reality TV performer Ferne McCann. She said through a spokesman Wednesday she wants him to "immediately" turn himself in.

The attack happened early Monday morning after a dispute between two groups at the Mangle nightclub.

Police are also seeking witnesses to an apparently unrelated acid attack that happened Friday. In that case, a noxious spray was used during a carjacking.

