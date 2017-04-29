Celebrities

April 29, 2017 7:06 PM

Coppola and 'Godfather' cast reunite at Tribeca Film Fest

By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
NEW YORK

Francis Ford Coppola and the cast of "The Godfather" reunited for one evening and a double feature at Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the film's 45th anniversary.

The Tribeca Film Festival closed out its 16th edition Saturday with a grand double feature of "The Godfather," parts one and two. After the screenings, Coppola was joined by cast members Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall, James Caan, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire on a stage decorated like the library of Marlon Brando's don. A portrait of Brando hung above.

The group spoke frequently about the humble origins of the masterpieces. Coppola said he was "disappointed" in Mario Puzo's book when he first read it. Pacino recalled thinking early in the shooting that it was "the worst film ever made."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Evidence of climate change altering river flow published

Evidence of climate change altering river flow published 1:21

Evidence of climate change altering river flow published
TNT's Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Seahawks missing out on top UW Huskies DBs 2:46

TNT's Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Seahawks missing out on top UW Huskies DBs
John Schneider on Seahawks third-round pick Amara Darboh 1:52

John Schneider on Seahawks third-round pick Amara Darboh

View More Video

Entertainment Videos