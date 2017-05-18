Basquiat painting fetches record $110.5M at New York auction

This undated photo provided by Sotheby's shows Yusaku Maezawa, who bought Jean-Michel Basquiat's Masterpiece "Untitled," Thursday, May 18, 2017. Sotheby's said the sale of the artwork Thursday night in Manhattan was an auction record for the artist. It also set a record price for an American artist at auction. The piece was purchased by noted Japanese collector and entrepreneur Maezawa after a 10-minute bidding war. Sotheby's via AP)