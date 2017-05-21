Keauhou dominates Hawaiian music awards show with 9 trophies

The group Keauhou won nine prizes Saturday night at the 40th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, considered the most prestigious music awards in Hawaii, Hawaii News Now reported.
Members of the band — Jonah Solatorio, and brothers Zachary Lum and Nicholas Lum — won in the album, song and Hawaiian Music Album of the Year category. The group also won the Most Promising Artist and Favorite Entertainer of the Year awards.
"When the rest of us acknowledged Hawaiian music as something we can honor and celebrate ... it goes beyond the Hawaiian language community. It goes to everybody," Zachary Lum said in an acceptance speech.
The band's debut album, entitled Keauhou, was up for a total of 12 Hoku Awards.
Hilo native and current Maui resident Kalani Pe'a brought home the Contemporary Album of the Year award for his album, "E Walea," Hawaii News Now reported. Pe'a is the first musical artist to win a Grammy and a Na Hoku Hanohano Award for the same album.
In February, Pe'a won the Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album.
Josh Tatofi won awards for the Island Music Album of the Year and male Vocalist of the Year.
