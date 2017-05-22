Lawsuit: Fyre music fest more 'Hunger Games' than Coachella

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, attorney Mark Geragos talks to the media during a news conference in downtown Los Angeles. Litigation is piling up like bonfire kindling against organizers of the Fyre Festival that flamed out in a fiasco in April 2017 in the Bahamas, and Geragos says the event billed as "the cultural experience of the decade" was a "get-rich-quick scam." Richard Vogel, File AP Photo