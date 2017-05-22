Armed police stand guard at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.
Armed police stand guard at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England. PA via AP Peter Byrne
Armed police stand guard at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England. PA via AP Peter Byrne

Celebrities

May 22, 2017 10:40 PM

UK police treating Ariana Grande concert blast as terrorism

The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, England

Police say they are treating an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England as terrorism. Greater Manchester Police says the blast killed at least 19 people, and the ambulance service says 59 people have been taken to hospitals.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins says police are treating the blast as an act of terrorism "until we know otherwise."

There was panic after the explosion, which struck around 10:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) Monday night as Grande was ending the concert.

Grande, who was not injured, tweeted hours later: "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bad Monday for bear on city adventure

Bad Monday for bear on city adventure 0:30

Bad Monday for bear on city adventure
Puyallup High students protest 'sexist' dress code 1:08

Puyallup High students protest 'sexist' dress code
Puyallup's Michael Spellacy earns TNT All-Area baseball player of the year 2:50

Puyallup's Michael Spellacy earns TNT All-Area baseball player of the year

View More Video

Entertainment Videos