The Latest: "God Save the Queen" played at NY Yankees game

Helpers attend to injured people inside the Manchester Arena, Manchester, Britain, after a blast Monday, May 22, 2017. An apparent suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert as it ended Monday night, killing over a dozen of people among a panicked crowd of young concertgoers.
Police officers stand next to their vehicles near the Manchester Arena after a blast at Ariana Grande concert Tuesday May 23, 2017. An explosion struck the concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing more than a dozen of people and injuring dozens in what police said Tuesday was being treated as a terrorist attack.
Police stand guard at dawn, after a blast at the Manchester Arena Tuesday, May 23, 2017. An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young fans in northern England Monday night, killing more than a dozen of people and injuring dozens in what police were treating as a terrorist attack.
British Prime Minister Theresa May departs 10 Downing Street, London, to go to Manchester, Tuesday May 23, 2017. The day after an apparent suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert as it ended Monday night, killing over a dozen of people among a panicked crowd of young concertgoers.
A police forensic investigator walks along a bridge linking Victoria Station with the Manchester Arena Tuesday, May 23, 2017 after an explosion during a concert on Monday, in Manchester, England. Police say they are treating an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert as terrorism. The blast killed over a dozen people.
Mother Amy Trippitt and her daughter Grace, who attended the concert in Manchester, Britain, Tuesday May 23, 2017, a day after an explosion. An apparent suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive device that killed over a dozen people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, Manchester police said Tuesday.
A fan leaves with parents at the Park Inn hotel in central Manchester, England Tuesday May 23 2017. An apparent suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive device that killed over a dozen people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on Monday, Manchester police said Tuesday.
Armed police work after an explosion at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England Tuesday, May 23, 2017. An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England late Monday, killing over a dozen people and injuring dozens in what police said Tuesday was being treated as a terrorist attack.
Armed police work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police said. A representative said the singer was not injured.
Armed police work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police said. A representative said the singer was not injured.
Police work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police said. A representative said the singer was not injured.
Armed police respond after reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following reports of an explosion Monday night at the concert in northern England, police said. A representative said the singer was not injured.
Police block a road near to the Manchester Arena in central Manchester, England Tuesday, May 23, 2017. An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England late Monday, killing over a dozen people and injuring dozens in what police said Tuesday was being treated as a terrorist attack.
A police officer with a sniffer dog patrols near the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England Tuesday, May 23, 2017. An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England late Monday, killing over a dozen people and injuring dozens in what police said Tuesday was being treated as a terrorist attack.
Flower tributes at St Ann's square, Manchester, England Tuesday May 23, 2017. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Tuesday for the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande show that left more than 20 people dead as young concertgoers fled, some still wearing the American pop star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons.
A police forensic investigator walks along a bridge linking Victoria Station with the Manchester Arena Tuesday, May 23, 2017 after an explosion during a concert on Monday, in Manchester, England. Police say they are treating an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert as terrorism. The blast killed over a dozen people.
People attend a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester, England, Tuesday May 23, 2017, the day after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead as it ended on Monday night.
A fan is comforted as she leaves the Park Inn hotel in central Manchester, England Tuesday May 23 2017. Over a dozen of people were killed in an explosion following a Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena late Monday evening.
