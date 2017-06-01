Celebrities

June 01, 2017 3:57 AM

New York cracking down on underage drinking at 2017 concerts

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York law enforcement is cracking down on underage drinking at summer concerts and festivals across the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced fake identification sweeps are beginning in time for the 2017 concert season.

Cuomo says Department of Motor Vehicles investigators and state police made 12 arrests May 18 at a Brad Paisley concert at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and 55 arrests at a Future concert at Darien Lake in western New York on May 24.

Authorities recovered fake licenses from New York, Rhode Island, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Connecticut and Florida.

Patrons under 21 using false documents to purchase alcohol can be arrested and have their license revoked for up to a year.

