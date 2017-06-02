Muhammad Ali's hometown fights explosion of violence, deaths

FILE - In this Thursday, June 9, 2016, file photo, a candle is lit at a makeshift memorial to Muhammad Ali at the Muhammad Ali Center, in Louisville, Ky. For one week last spring, as Louisville led the world in mourning Muhammad Ali's death and celebrating his life, not a single person died in a hail of gunfire in the boxing great's hometown. The silence was welcome in a city wrestling with an explosion of violence David Goldman, File AP Photo