FILE - In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 file photo, Marcus Mumford of the band Mumford & Sons performs in concert during their "Wilder Mind Tour" at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, N.J. Mumford is joining the all-star lineup for Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert Sunday, June 4, 2017. Show organizers announced Saturday, June 3, that the frontman of the group Mumford & Sons will join Grande, Coldplay and other stars at the concert raising money for victims of the May 22 suicide attack in Manchester, England.
FILE - In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 file photo, Marcus Mumford of the band Mumford & Sons performs in concert during their "Wilder Mind Tour" at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, N.J. Mumford is joining the all-star lineup for Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert Sunday, June 4, 2017. Show organizers announced Saturday, June 3, that the frontman of the group Mumford & Sons will join Grande, Coldplay and other stars at the concert raising money for victims of the May 22 suicide attack in Manchester, England. Photo by Owen Sweeney
FILE - In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 file photo, Marcus Mumford of the band Mumford & Sons performs in concert during their "Wilder Mind Tour" at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, N.J. Mumford is joining the all-star lineup for Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert Sunday, June 4, 2017. Show organizers announced Saturday, June 3, that the frontman of the group Mumford & Sons will join Grande, Coldplay and other stars at the concert raising money for victims of the May 22 suicide attack in Manchester, England. Photo by Owen Sweeney

Celebrities

June 03, 2017 5:13 PM

Marcus Mumford added to Manchester benefit concert lineup

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Marcus Mumford is joining the all-star lineup for Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert Sunday.

Show organizers announced Saturday that the British-American frontman of the group Mumford & Sons will join Grande, Coldplay and other stars at the concert raising money for victims of the May 22 suicide attack in Manchester, England.

Proceeds from the show, which will broadcast live across the globe, will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

Disney's young adult cable network Freeform will air the full concert live at 2 p.m. EDT on Sunday, while ABC plans a one-hour highlight special following its NBA Finals telecast. The concert will also be broadcast on more than 130 iHeartRadio stations, and streamed online by MTV.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

TNT's Gregg Bell, John McGrath on Seahawks' locker-room-rift story, Earl Thomas, more

TNT's Gregg Bell, John McGrath on Seahawks' locker-room-rift story, Earl Thomas, more 5:37

TNT's Gregg Bell, John McGrath on Seahawks' locker-room-rift story, Earl Thomas, more
Offensive lineman Luke Joeckel talks after first week of Seahawks OTAs 4:09

Offensive lineman Luke Joeckel talks after first week of Seahawks OTAs
Pete Carroll on Colin Kaepernick: 'He's a starter in this league. And we have a starter' 1:58

Pete Carroll on Colin Kaepernick: 'He's a starter in this league. And we have a starter'

View More Video

Entertainment Videos