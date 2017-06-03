Marcus Mumford added to Manchester benefit concert lineup

FILE - In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 file photo, Marcus Mumford of the band Mumford & Sons performs in concert during their "Wilder Mind Tour" at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, N.J. Mumford is joining the all-star lineup for Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert Sunday, June 4, 2017. Show organizers announced Saturday, June 3, that the frontman of the group Mumford & Sons will join Grande, Coldplay and other stars at the concert raising money for victims of the May 22 suicide attack in Manchester, England. Photo by Owen Sweeney