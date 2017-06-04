Former major leaguer Jim Piersall dies at 87, Red Sox say

FILE - In this June 4, 1952, file photo, Jim Piersall of the Boston Red Sox poses at Fenway Park in Boston, Ma., before a game against the Cleveland Indians. Piersall, who bared his soul about his struggles with mental illness in his book “Fear Strikes Out,” has died. The Boston Red Sox, for whom Piersall played for seven of his 17 seasons in the majors, said Piersall died Saturday, June 3, 2017, at a care facility in Wheaton, Ill., after a monthslong illness. P.J. Carroll, File AP Photo