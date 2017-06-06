The Latest: Cosby's primary accuser enters courtroom

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:00 Jim Jensen expresses support for methanol plant during campaign speech Pause 0:51 Parking lot where pregnant mom was killed, run over by her minivan 3:15 Leonys Martin says he's 'completely different' from initial demotion to Triple-A 0:57 Derek Barron fulfills lifelong dream, advances to US Open 0:55 Can $115,000 buy a seat on Port of Tacoma Commission? 0:33 Pickup truck hits school bus in Tacoma 0:30 Dont feed the raccoons. It'll cost you 3:12 Eddie Lacy on tackling challenge of staying in shape for Seahawks debut 5:37 TNT's Gregg Bell, John McGrath on Seahawks' locker-room-rift story, Earl Thomas, more 1:58 Pete Carroll on Colin Kaepernick: 'He's a starter in this league. And we have a starter' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Bill Cosby arrived Monday at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the start of his sexual assault trial with his on-screen daughter, actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, holding his arm. Pulliam played Cosby's daughter 'Rudy' on The Cosby Show. AP

