FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2016 file photo, Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney arrive at the world premiere of "Hail, Caesar!" in Los Angeles. George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney. The pair was born Tuesday morning, June 6, 2017, according to George Clooney’s publicist Stan Rosenfield. Photo by Jordan Strauss

Celebrities

June 06, 2017 5:19 PM

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins Ella and Alexander

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

George and Amal Clooney's twins have arrived — one of the most anticipated births since Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt were born in 2008.

Beyonce and Jay Z, you're next.

The Clooneys welcomed a son and a daughter on Tuesday morning, announcing in a joint statement that daughter Ella, son Alexander and mother Amal were all "happy, healthy and doing fine."

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days," the statement said.

Clooney, 56, and international human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, 39, married in Italy in 2014. These are the first children for both.

Other celebrity parents of twins include Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony and Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell.

Beyonce and Jay Z are also expecting twins imminently. She announced the pregnancy in February.

