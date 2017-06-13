San Francisco celebrates pivotal time in US: Summer of Love

ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this Monday, May 22, 2017 photo, a pedestrian walks along Haight Street as a tour bus passes in San Francisco. The 50th anniversary of the "Summer of Love" highlights how San Francisco has changed into a city that artists can no longer afford.
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this Monday, May 22, 2017 photo, a clock remains stuck at 4:20 on the corner of Haight and Ashbury streets in San Francisco. They came for the music, the mind-bending drugs, to resist the Vietnam War and 1960s American orthodoxy, or simply to escape summer boredom. And they left an enduring legacy. Fifty years ago, throngs of American youth descended on San Francisco to join a cultural revolution.
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this April 13, 1967 file photo, people gather in the Haight-Ashbury district in San Francisco. In 2017's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, which had been ground zero for the counterculture, two-bedroom apartments now rent for $5,000 a month. San Francisco remains a magnet for young people, but even those earning six-figure Silicon Valley salaries complain about the cost of living.
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this Monday, May 22, 2017 photo, a woman sits at a parklet as a bicyclist rides along Haight Street in San Francisco. In the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, which was ground zero for the counterculture, two-bedroom apartments now rent for $5,000 a month. San Francisco remains a magnet for young people, but even those earning six-figure Silicon Valley salaries complain about the cost of living.
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this June 18, 1967 file photo, Jimi Hendrix performs at the Monterey Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif. Before Burning Man and Bonnaroo, Coachella and Lollapalooza, Glastonbury and Governors Island, there was Monterey Pop.
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-This Wednesday, May 10, 2017 photo shows a minidress, foreground, and an outfit worn by Jerry Garcia, top right, in the exhibit "The Summer of Love Experience, Art, Fashion and Rock and Roll" in Golden Gate Park at the deYoung Museum in San Francisco.
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this Thursday, June 21, 1967 file photo, Judy Smith, wearing face paint and flowers in her hair, smiles as she and others gather at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. Fifty years ago, throngs of American youth descended on San Francisco to join a cultural revolution.
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-This Wednesday, May 10, 2017 photo shows a display of buttons in the exhibit "The Summer of Love Experience, Art, Fashion and Rock and Roll" in Golden Gate Park at the deYoung Museum in San Francisco.
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this Wednesday, May 10, 2017 photo, people sit on bean bags and watch abstract images by light show artist Bill Ham in the exhibit "The Summer of Love Experience, Art, Fashion and Rock and Roll" in Golden Gate Park at the deYoung Museum in San Francisco.
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this Wednesday, May 10, 2017 photo, people take pictures outside the exhibit "The Summer of Love Experience, Art, Fashion and Rock and Roll" in Golden Gate Park at the deYoung Museum in San Francisco. San Francisco, now a hub of technology and unrecognizable from its grittier, more freewheeling former self, is taking the 50th anniversary seriously.
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-This Monday, May 22, 2017 photo shows a building painted in tribute to the 50th anniversary of the "Summer of Love" on Haight Street in San Francisco.
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this Wednesday, May 10, 2017 photo, people look at 1960s music posters display in the exhibit "The Summer of Love Experience, Art, Fashion and Rock and Roll" in Golden Gate Park at the deYoung Museum in San Francisco.
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-This Wednesday, May 10, 2017 photo shows a framed sheet of blotter acid on display in the exhibit "On the Road to the Summer of Love" at the California Historical Society in San Francisco.
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this Wednesday, May 10, 2017 photo, curator Dennis McNally stands by a photograph of the "Human Be-In" at the exhibit "On the Road to the Summer of Love" in the California Historical Society in San Francisco. McNally, who curated the exhibit, uncovered 100 photographs, some never seen publicly, that trace San Francisco's contrarian roots to the Beat poets of the 1950s, followed by civil rights demonstrations and the Free Speech Movement at UC Berkeley in the early 1960s. The national media hadn't paid much attention to San Francisco's hippies and psychedelic community until January 1967, when poets and bands joined forces for the "Human Be-In," a Golden Gate Park gathering that unexpectedly drew about 50,000 people, said McNally.
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 file photo, from left, Bill Kreutzmann, Bob Weir and Mickey Hart perform at the party for the film "Long Strange Trip" during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Thinking back on 1967, Weir of the Grateful Dead recalls a creative explosion that sprouted from fissures in American society. That summer marked a pivot point in rock-and-roll history, he says, but it was about much more than the music. “There was a spirit in the air,” said Weir. “We figured that if enough of us got together and put our hearts and minds to it, we could make anything happen.”
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this Thursday, April 28, 2016 file photo, singer-songwriter Country Joe McDonald performs at the Vietnam War Summit at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Texas. Reflecting on 1967's "Summer of Love," McDonald says,“We created a mindset that became intrinsic to the fabric of America today. ... Every single thing we did was adapted, folded into America _ gender attitudes, ecological attitudes, the invention of rock and roll.”
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this Jan. 15, 1967 file photo, Timothy Leary, center, leads thousands in a song at the "Human Be-In" on the Golden Gate Park Polo Fields in San Francisco. Dennis McNally, who has curated an exhibit at the California Historical Society, says the national media paid little attention to San Francisco's psychedelic community until January 1967, when poets and bands joined forces for the “Human Be-In,” which unexpectedly drew about 50,000 people. Leary stood on stage and delivered his famous mantra: “Turn on. Tune In. Drop out.”
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this Monday, May 22, 2017 photo, a woman sits in the stands of the Golden Gate Park polo fields in San Francisco. The sight was the location of the "Human Be-In" in January of 1967.
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 photo, Sunny Powers conducts her Haight Ashbury Flower Power Walking Tour as a woman walks past the free medical clinic in San Francisco. San Francisco, now a hub of technology is unrecognizable from its grittier, more freewheeling former self.
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this Oct. 16, 1967, file photo, a man carries a guitar, a loaf of bread and a knapsack as he walks down the street away from the Haight-Ashbury district of San Francisco.
FILE - In this April 3, 1967 file photo, people parade up and down the streets of the Haight-Ashbury district in San Francisco. They came for the music, the mind-bending drugs, to resist the Vietnam War and 1960s American orthodoxy, or simply to escape summer boredom. And they left an enduring legacy. Fifty years ago, throngs of American youth descended on San Francisco to join a cultural revolution.
