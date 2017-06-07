Celebrity chef Bobby Flay buys interest in Belmont horse

FILE - In this June 11, 2016, file photo, jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., riding Creator, talks with Bobby Flay, part owner of the horse, after Creator won the Belmont Stakes horse race at Belmont Park in New York. Flay purchased 25 percent interest in J Boys Echo on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, before the draw that assigned post positions for Saturday's $1.5 million race. The other 75 percent belongs to Albaugh Family Stable. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo