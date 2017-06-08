Polls open in UK election after campaign marred by attacks

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, centre, gestures at a rally while on the general election campaign trail, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday June 7, 2017. After a seven-week election campaign that veered from the boredom of staged soundbites to the trauma of two deadly attacks, Britain’s political leaders asked voters Wednesday to choose: Who is best to keep the U.K. safe and lead it out of the European Union? PA via AP Stefan Rousseau