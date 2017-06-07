Celebrities

June 07, 2017 11:30 PM

17-year-old teenage girl named NYPD Commissioner for a day

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The New York City Police Department swore in a new "police commissioner" — but just for the day.

Seventeen-year-old Jenna Fiordimondo was awarded the temporary honor at NYPD headquarters Thursday. Fiordimondo won the award for writing an essay submitted to the Police Athletic League's "Police Commissioner for a Day" contest.

For winning the contest, she was "sworn in" and shadowed Police Commissioner James O'Neill as he went about his duties for the day.

Fiordimondo was alongside 136 other contest winners who shadowed commanders of precincts, boroughs and top administrative posts in the NYPD.

In her essay, Jenna proposed that police should have regular meetings with elementary and middle school students about the scourge of drugs.

