AP Exclusive: Judy Garland enshrined in Hollywood mausoleum

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 1964 file photo, singer-actress Judy Garland greets her son Joseph, 9, and daughter Lorna, 12, after they arrive from California at New York's Kennedy International Airport, in New York. Garland's elder daughter Liza Minnelli poses with them at left. Judy Garland has been laid to rest in a mausoleum named for her at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. A spokeswoman for Garland’s estate has said her family and friends held a private memorial service for the late actress on Saturday, June 10, 2017, which would have been Garland's 95th birthday. AP Photo, File)