Photo Gallery: The stars come out at the Tony Awards

Kevin Spacey and the cast of Dear Evan Hansen perform at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Michael Zorn
Kevin Spacey performs at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Michael Zorn
Kevin Spacey performs at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Michael Zorn
Gavin Creel accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical for "Hello, Dolly!" at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Michael Zorn
Kevin Kline accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "Present Laughter" at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Michael Zorn
Alex Lacamoire accepts the award for best orchestrations for "Dear Evan Hansen" at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Michael Zorn
Kevin Spacey impersonates Johnny Carson at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Michael Zorn
Rachel Bay Jones accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for "Dear Evan Hansen" at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Michael Zorn
Laurie Metcalf accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "A Doll's House, Part 2" at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Michael Zorn
Tommy Tune introduces a performance by the cast of "Hello Dolly!" at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Michael Zorn
Josh Groban and the cast of "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" perform at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Michael Zorn
Rebecca Taichman accepts the award for best direction of a play for "Indecent" at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Michael Zorn
Orlando Bloom presents the award for best revival of a play at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Michael Zorn
Kevin Spacey impersonates President Bill Clinton at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Michael Zorn
Glenn Close, left, presents the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical to Bette Midler for her role in "Hello, Dolly!" at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Michael Zorn
Bette Midler accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "Hello, Dolly!" at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Michael Zorn
Scott Rudin, center, Bette Midler, foreground right, and the cast of "Hello, Dolly!" accept the award for best revival of a musical at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Michael Zorn
Stacey Mindich, center, and the cast and crew of "Dear Evan Hansen" accept the award for best musical at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York.
Photo by Michael Zorn
