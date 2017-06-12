In Stone interviews, Putin says he asked about joining NATO

FILE - In this July 21, 2000 file photo, President Bill Clinton shares a light moment with Russian President Vladimir Putin before a Group of Eight meeting in Nago, Okinawa, Japan. In a series of interviews with American film director Oliver Stone being shown on U.S. television on Monday, June 12, 2017, Putin said that he inquired about Russia joining NATO when Clinton visited Moscow in 2000. Vincent Yu, File AP Photo